Police issue guidelines for venues telecasting World Cup

By Michael Odeng

The Police have issued guidelines to proprietors of venues set to telecast World Cup live matches, starting Sunday (November, 20) in Qatar.

In a Monday statement, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the safety tips have been issued to prevent possible criminal schemes during the tournament.

The guidelines, among others, include;

Owners of places that will screen the matches to work with the security agencies.

Ensure access controls at the venue with entry/exit protocols are in place.

Duty managers possess the keys to the front doors and make sure they can secure them at any stage.

Avoid overcrowding and ensure sufficient staff numbers are in place to cope with the anticipated number of customers.

“For proprietors of social, entertainment places, like hotels, bars, nightclubs, restaurants and open-air eating joints, it is a major opportunity for them to attract customers who want to watch live matches from November 20 until December 18, when the final will be held,” the Police statement reads in part.

Enanga said while there are no specific threats identified yet, all proprietors and managers at all venues must consider the risks from those who intend to cause wide-scale harm and panic.

“Several hang-out spots and venues remain attractive to terrorists seeking to attack publicly accessible locations, where large numbers of people gather,” he noted.

The twin bomb

A total of 74 people were killed in twin bomb blasts at Kyadondo Rugby Ground and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kampala during the 2010 FIFA World Cup final. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In a bid to prevent a possible repeat of the terrorist attacks and the commission of other forms of criminal activities, the Police are seeking to lift vigilance levels among the population.

“Therefore, all Ugandans and visitors should know that a threat environment still exists,” Enanga said, adding that the Joint Security Agencies are doing everything within their means to prevent all kinds of terror attacks in the country.

“As of today, we have entered day 363, without any attacks. We must, however, know that globally, terror threats, especially from suicide attackers are very unpredictable. No security measure, however, advanced can ensure 100% protection against suicide attackers,” Enanga said.

Other safety tips