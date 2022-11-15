Police issue guidelines for venues telecasting World Cup

By Michael Odeng
The Police have issued guidelines to proprietors of venues set to telecast World Cup live matches, starting Sunday (November, 20) in Qatar.
In a Monday statement, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the safety tips have been issued to prevent possible criminal schemes during the tournament.
The guidelines, among others, include;
- Owners of places that will screen the matches to work with the security agencies.
- Ensure access controls at the venue with entry/exit protocols are in place.
- Duty managers possess the keys to the front doors and make sure they can secure them at any stage.
- Avoid overcrowding and ensure sufficient staff numbers are in place to cope with the anticipated number of customers.
“For proprietors of social, entertainment places, like hotels, bars, nightclubs, restaurants and open-air eating joints, it is a major opportunity for them to attract customers who want to watch live matches from November 20 until December 18, when the final will be held,” the Police statement reads in part.
Enanga said while there are no specific threats identified yet, all proprietors and managers at all venues must consider the risks from those who intend to cause wide-scale harm and panic.
“Several hang-out spots and venues remain attractive to terrorists seeking to attack publicly accessible locations, where large numbers of people gather,” he noted.
The twin bomb
A total of 74 people were killed in twin bomb blasts at Kyadondo Rugby Ground and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kampala during the 2010 FIFA World Cup final. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attacks.
In a bid to prevent a possible repeat of the terrorist attacks and the commission of other forms of criminal activities, the Police are seeking to lift vigilance levels among the population.
“Therefore, all Ugandans and visitors should know that a threat environment still exists,” Enanga said, adding that the Joint Security Agencies are doing everything within their means to prevent all kinds of terror attacks in the country.
“As of today, we have entered day 363, without any attacks. We must, however, know that globally, terror threats, especially from suicide attackers are very unpredictable. No security measure, however, advanced can ensure 100% protection against suicide attackers,” Enanga said.
Other safety tips
- In case of any trouble at your premises, call the Police immediately and cease serving alcohol.
- In the event of trouble outside the premises, keep customers inside.
- Pass on any concerns, reports of disorder or breach of peace to the Police.
- Make sure there is no excessive consumption of alcohol.
- Avoid overcrowding. Consider no more admissions if at full capacity
- Review access to your premises and consider restricting the number of entrances.
- Check that all fire exits are completely clear and unobstructed. Your fire risk assessment should be reviewed accordingly.
- Consider the use of plastic glassware such as polycarbonate, if necessary, particularly for outside areas and to avoid unnecessary waiting for service or lessen the risk of injury.
- When serving drinks in glass bottles, or use of glass, ensure that empties are collected regularly and any broken glass is quickly cleared away.
- Be aware that under-18s may be attracted to watching events and matches in your venue, continue to be vigilant about preventing the sale of alcohol to them.
- Be aware of the need to prevent the use of illegal drugs.
- Think carefully about where the TV screen is situated to avoid potential congestion.
- For similar reasons, it is advisable, as far as possible to prevent screens from being viewed from outside the premises by non-customers.
- If you have CCTV, ensure that it is fully operational with all cameras recording. It would be advisable that it operated 24/7 and not restricted to the manager’s office.
- Be sure to monitor and control smoking areas where appropriate, especially at half-time and at the end of the match
- Ensure noise is kept to a reasonable level for residents, particularly if screening any matches outdoors.
- Consider making taxi numbers/late-night transport/other transport information available, to readily assist customers in leaving the venue safely after late games.
- Ensure any counter-terrorism measures are reviewed and that staff are made aware of the signs to look out for.
- Ensure that any temporary outdoor structures for either screening the match or sheltering customers, have been properly constructed and remain, safe and secure.
- Consider the increased use of staff in outdoor areas during the screening and afterwards.
- Consider the impact of noise levels outside, with regard to local residents.
- Follow the health and safety protocols for COVID-19/Ebola.
- Staff must be vigilant and confident to report suspicious behaviour without any delay. Remember terrorists like all criminals reconnoitre.
- Have a plan in place, in case you need to leave quickly. Identify the nearest exit that is safe
- Do not leave your drink open and unattended, or pick drinks at random. You have no way of knowing what’s in them
- For those who cannot hang out, kindly watch the FIFA World Cup from the precincts of your home, on UBC TV.