Police issue guidelines as Muslims start Ramadhan

By Alfred Byenkya

The Police have released safety tips as Muslims in Uganda start the holy month of Ramadhan.

They said the tips will help Muslims and non-Muslims stay safe during this period.

In a recent statement, however, the IGP Martin Okoth Ochola said despite the lack of no specific threats against citizens during this period, the public and particularly Muslims should take steps to enhance their safety and security.

The following are some safety precautions that can help promote safety and security, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadhan.

1. All territorial commanders are encouraged to work with all Muslim leaders in their respective jurisdictions to address and respond to all concerns of crime and safety, threats and vulnerabilities against Muslims, including patrolling all mosques and worship areas during the holy month of Ramadan.

2. We encourage all Muslim institutions like mosques, Islamic centres and schools to form security committees, that will work with the Police and sister security agencies in addressing all security concerns.

3. Stay informed. Monitor the media for the latest security updates.

4. Beware of your surroundings and report any suspicious persons or objects to the nearest security. Take extra caution while going for early morning prayers and late evening prayers.

5. For Juma prayers, all mosques and Islamic centres must have extra security ready at the doors, checking who is entering and going out.

6. Ensure the parking areas are closely guarded and watch out for any suspicious vehicles.

7. Avoid crowds. Large gatherings can quickly become dangerous.

8. Avoid travelling alone, especially in isolated areas after dark. Tell a friend or neighbour when you are going and when you intend to return.

9. Travel in groups. Safety is in numbers.

10. Vary your routes and times of travel. Being less predictable makes your more difficult to target.