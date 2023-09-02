Kololo toilet sex video: Christine Nampeera, man summoned to Police

By Mariam Nakalema

The spokesman of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Patrick Onyango, has revealed that ethics minister Rose Lilly Akello has asked them to investigate a video which circulated on social media during the course of the week showing a couple having sex in the toilet of Kenj’s Bar in Kololo, a city suburb.

He said the minister was concerned about the video, as the contents fall under her docket. A social media influencer identified as Christine Nampeera was identified as the one of the parties in the video.

“We, as the Police, promised to do research on what really happened and on that, we talked to the OC of Kiira road, where the bar falls to open up a case,” Onyango said during an interview with The Kampala Sun at the Kampala Metropolitan Police headquarters on August 31, 2023.

He revealed that the OC of Kiira Road summoned the owner of the bar, as well as Nampeera and the man with whom she was caught in the act to give a statement on the issue.

Onyango said they were still looking for the person who recorded the video, what his intentions were and who gave him the permission to record the video; whether it was Nampeera or the man.

He revealed that Nampeera and her friend would be slapped with case of being a public nuisance, while the person who recorded the video would be charged with promotion of pornography.

Onyango urged women to avoid having sex in public places like the toilet.

“Why don’t you go to the bathroom?” he wondered.