Police investigates tragic shooting of blogger Olaxxes

by Editorial Team
By Kampala Sun Writer

The Territorial Police at Kira Road is actively investigating a tragic shooting incident that occurred on Saturday at approximately 9:20 PM in Kyanja Central Zone.

The unfortunate incident led to the demise of Ibrahim Tusuubira also known as Isma Olaxes, popularly known as Jaja Ichuli

According to KMP Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, the incident took place while Olaxxes was traveling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Matthias Wasswa

Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Olaxxes who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack. ” Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime” Owoyesigire said.

He added that s a precautionary measure, the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process. ” We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence.

We understand the concerns and anxieties arising from this incident . We urge residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as we work towards resolving this case swiftly” He sdded.

