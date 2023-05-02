Police investigates circumstances behind minister Engola’s death

By Jeff Andrew Lule

A team of detectives and crime scene experts are investigating the exact reason and circumstances behind the death of Rtd Col. Charles Okello Engola, the Minister of State for Labour.

“We have dispatched the team of crime scene experts who are using the most advanced technology to get exactly the cause of the tragic murder,” the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said.

He stressed that they don’t want to guess as to why the murder would have been committed.

“We just want to confirm at this stage that the minister died at the scene. We are also trying to establish if there are other bodyguards who could have been injured,” he noted.

Labour Minister Charles Okello Engola was gunned down on Tuesday. File Photo

He was speaking to the media at the weekly joint security briefing held at the Naguru police station in Kampala.

Enanga stated that the information available thus far indicates that he was shot by his security guard at around 8:00am as he got into his car to leave for work at his home in Kyanja.

The deceased, he said, had been shot at close range and had left the scene up to the trading center near Kyanja Ring Road, where he entered a salon and allegedly had also shot himself.

He said that the event has been responded to by the Director of Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), and that investigations have already begun.

“Investigations are in the early stages of review,” he said.

He said the police also extends its sympathies to the President, cabinet members, the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), the minister’s immediate family, and the general public, for the loss of the minister.