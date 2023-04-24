Police investigates artistes over robbery claims 

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police are looking into certain local artistes who are reportedly involved with violent gangs terrorising city dwellers.

This follows the detention of five bodaboda rider attackers, who are suspected to be behind attacks and robberies in various sections of the city.

On Monday (April 24, 2023), the deputy Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, told journalists at the weekly security briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, Nakawa division, that the suspects disclosed to the Police that they had been collaborated with some artistes to identify their targets.

“The group hobnobs with artistes moving to different clubs and shows while identifying their targets. They also gave us the names and we know them, but we shall not reveal them because the matter is under investigation. And all these artistes are going to be investigated. They are already under our watch,” he noted.

Owoyesigyire emphasised that some criminals work with artistes while posing as bouncers.

“We only want to urge artistes to always know the people they move with to avoid falling into trouble. You must know those around you,” he added.

After two instances of robberies committed by an organised gang, which was purportedly traveling on three motorbikes, the Police conducted an intelligence-led operation and arrested five suspected criminals.

One incident was reported by Moses Tumushime, 21, a businessman and a resident of Kamwokya, who claimed that four unidentified motorbikes bodaboda riders robbed him of $60,000 (about sh200m) and a button cell phone with a value of sh90,000. On April 20, 2023, this happened outside the Pride Theatre on Namirembe Road in Old Kampala.

On January 23, 2023, a gang of six persons riding three motorcycles allegedly robbed Dinah Nalwadda, 42, a businesswoman, of sh30m and five mobile phones worth 2,500,000.

The suspects include Adam Ssemambo, 25, a businessman and resident of Ndejje, in Waksio district; Olivia Nyangoma, 20, a resident of Sseguku in Kajjansi Division also in Wakiso; Shaban Lemo, 30, a businessman and resident of Bunamwaya in Lubaga Divison; Denis Aguma alias Andama, 22, a shop attendant from Ndejje Kibutika in Makidye, and one Sewakilya.

Owoyesigyire said the suspects sell their loot to Aguma, who also sells them at Cooper Complex, Mutasa Kafeero, and exports others to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.