Police investigate break-in at city church

By John Masaba

The Police in Kampala are investigating and hunting for a man who broke into Living Word Assembly Church in Kampala, and stole property worth sh20m.

The development came after the church released closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident, which reportedly took place early Wednesday, March 22.

In the footage, a slim-bodied man clad in an untucked grey shirt and army-green trousers is seen scouring the altar area, before making off with the items.

In total, the church said Wednesday that it lost five laptops, one CPU (fixed computer), one floodlight mixer and a TV screen.

The church is located on Plot 21 Lumumba Ave, Kampala, opposite the Swedish Embassy.

According to the church’s website, Pastors Benjamin and Charity Nebechukwu offer pastoral leadership to hundreds of congregants who attend church there.

One of many

The theft comes a day after robbers broke into Nswanjere Junior Seminary chapel in Mpigi and vandalised it. That incident is said to have left two church leaders injured.

Fr Emmanuel Mukukule and Brother John Bosco Mwasa were admitted at Lubaga Hospital after being attacked during a scuffle.

Because of this act of violation, Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere declared three days of prayer as an act of reparation. The three days of reparation began on Tuesday.

Ssemogerere noted that during the prayers, the faithful will also seek God’s intervention in the healing, repentance and restitution of God’s glory. There will also be an hour for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament on each of the three days.

Last month, robbers broke into Kasozi Catholic Parish Church in Rakai district and stole property worth millions of shillings, including radio speakers, amplifiers, hymn books and lighting system.

A similar attack occurred at St Joseph Busunju Catholic Parish in Mityana district last August. About sh23m, mobile phones and laptops were stolen.