Police interrogate waitresses over slain blogger Olaxess

By Simon Masaba

Detectives on Tuesday morning, May 9, interviewed waitresses and reviewed footage to identify clients at a restaurant where blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxess made a stop before he was gunned down outside his home on Saturday.

The popular vlogger also commonly known as Jajja Iculi was shot multiple times while his driver, Mathias Wasswa, escaped unscathed despite the bullets riddling the car on the driver’s side.

Fresh details indicate that Wasswa stopped to open the gate before the gunmen struck. He remains in protective custody pending investigations.

“Teams are there this morning to review issues related to the gate among others,” a detective told New Vision.

Earlier, the Police in a statement, indicated that Olaxess and his driver while from Munyonyo at around 4:00pm, via the Entebbe Expressway, made a stopover and had dinner at Nyakana’s Bar in Mutungo, where they left at around 8:15pm for Kyanja.

Who phoned Olaxes?

It also emerged today (May 9) that the Police has secured a court order authorising them to retrieve a printout and establish the identity of the person behind the call that interfered with Olaxess’ travel from Munyonyo to his final destination.

“We have established, that along the way, the victim (Olaxess) received a phone call, and asked the driver to park aside near the Munyonyo roundabout so as to wait for the person behind the phone call. He did not appear and they drove on,” reads the Police statement.

“It’s not clear whether the caller is linked to the masterminds of the murder or not, but our investigations will establish in due course,” Enanga said.

Marked for death?

Enanga said Olaxess was a targeted hit.

“What we can confirm is that it was not a random attack but a targeted incident, where two assailants armed with one pistol, emerged from their hide-out near his gate, and fired multiple shots, killing him instantly from the passenger seat,” he said.

The two assailants escaped on foot up to the main road and got away on a motorcycle that was waiting for them. A Police K9 dog stopped at that point. One glove was also recovered.

The motive of the murder remains the subject of investigations.