Police identify suspects who battered girl over a boyfriend  

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The Police in Kampala have opened up investigations into the alleged beating and torture of a girl by a group of young women and one man for allegedly being in love with one of their colleague’s boyfriend.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, in a tweet said the Police in Kawempe division were in touch with the victim and that suspects had been identified, pending arrest.

“The incident, however, took place in one of the rentals in Kira Municipality. We shall inform you of the progress on file,” Owoyesigyire said and added that the Police condemn all acts of torture.

The Police picked up the case after several videos were shared on social media and went viral of women cornering a young girl. The women first accused her of being in love with a man who is a suspected lover to one of them. They slapped her several times, pulled her braids and threw her on the ground and started beating her badly. At one point, they removed her top and poured water on her and chased her as they continued canning her. She almost slid off on the stairs.

The video caused a lot of uproar and was sympathy-invoking, with many condemning the act and calling on the Police to bring the culprits to book. They condemned women who revenge on their fellow women over lovers. There was no available information about the man who is between these women and the girl. Sources suggested that the girls found the victim at the home of their boyfriend and started by questioning her presence.

Several other videos have showed the victim prior to the incident dancing at a swimming pool.

A TikTok video of the victim dancing

Some people on social media called upon the Police to apprehend the young man who witnessed the torture, but kept his hands folded and never restrained the women who each had a stick they used to beat the girl.

Others have pledged to support the victim go through the trauma and extend to her possible assistance.