Police hunt for soldier over death of wife’s lover  

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Claude Omona

The Police in Dokolo district are hunting for Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldier Walter Opito over accusations of beating Patrick Ogwang, who later succumbed to his injuries.

North Kyoga Police spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema said Opito is on the run after allegedly beating Ogwang to death after accusing him of having sex with his (Opito) wife, Dina Akello, in his bedroom.

Okema said Police visited the crime scene of the incident that happened on Saturday, January 14, in Akwayo Village, Agwata sub-county in Dokolo.

The Police have also identified a few other suspects they think would help their investigations into the matter and are, therefore, hunting for them too.

Okema identified the suspects as Abel Ogwang and Toolit Adoko who are accused of having participated in the beating of Ogwang to death.

According to the Police, Akello also sustained injuries after she was assaulted.

“Both Ogwang and Akello were rushed to Dokolo Health Centre IV, but the following day, Ogwang passed on,” Okema said.

He added that the Police did a postmortem examination before the body was handed over to Ogwang’s relatives for burial.

Okema cautioned couples against having extra-marital affairs.

