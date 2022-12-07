Police explain shooting of suspected kidnapper

By John Masaba

The Police have given an update on Fred Mwanje, the serial kidnapper who was shot dead last week.

The operation to arrest Mwanje, a Salaama, Munyonyo, resident of Kampala, was executed by a combined team of the Flying Squad, Crime Intelligence, and Katwe Police after audio started making the rounds on social media.

In the video, the Police said parents were being persuaded to pay ransom for their children.

“Some parents paid the ransom, but we embarked on an investigation, that linked the kidnaps to Mwanje,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire told journalists.

According to the Police, Mwanje would kidnap the children and release them after the parents paid the ransom.

The Police identified one of the victims as Abudu Bulega, whose children were kidnapped from Kikoni.

Others included Muhammad Ssegawa, also a resident of Kikoni. Segawa’s child had reportedly been taken to his grandmother on November 29, when he kidnapped him.

“We were able to know this was the same person because it is the same Airtel number that was used. It was used in the first and second incidents,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said by the time the kidnapper was killed, there had been complaints of kidnaps from Entebbe, Katwe, and Nsangi.

Owoyesigyire said in most cases, parents paid the ransom, but did not reveal how much the kidnapper took from them to give their children freedom.

“At first, we had complaints from three parents, but after getting these details, we realised that there were many parents who were affected, but did not get a chance to report their complaints to the Police.” “Unfortunately, he lost his life during his arrest,” he said.

Court ruling

Meanwhile, the Police have started implementing the Constitutional Court ruling that nullified sections of the law under which people deemed to be rogues or vagabonds are prosecuted. Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said the Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola, has notified all territorial commanders to ensure nobody is arrested for breaking Sections 168(1)(c) and (d) of the Penal Code Act.

“The Police leadership has acknowledged the court ruling that repealed and decriminalized the petty offense of rogue and vagabond from the Penal Code Act after it was found to be vague and unconstitutional. All Police officers have, with immediate effect, been asked to comply with the ruling and stop any arrests for those minor infractions,” he said.

He identified some of the cases as being idle and disorderly, “where a person being a prostitute behaves in a disorderly or indecent manner in a public place.” Others include people who wander in public places or place themselves in public places to beg, as well as those who play any game of chance, such as cards, for money in public places.

Other categories include people found in a public place but cannot give a good account of themselves.

Enanga was addressing journalists during the weekly security briefing at the Police’s headquarters in Naguru yesterday.

The ruling

On Friday, December 2, 2022, Justices Fredrick Egonda Ntende, Elizabeth Musoke, Christopher Madrama, Monica Mugenyi, and Christopher Gashirabake, said the offenses are not sufficiently and precisely defined to warrant a loss of the right to liberty.

The other judges agreed with Egonda-Ntende that Sections 168(1)(c) and (d) of the Penal Code Act are void of inconsistency with the Constitution.