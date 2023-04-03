Monday, April 3, 2023
Top News

Police dog tracks down stolen licence plates to sweet potato garden 1.4km away

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Jeff Andrew Lule 

A police sniffer dog was able to locate stolen licence plates after a car was vandalised in Kitikifumba, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district.

Thugs broke into Franklin Mwongyera’s residence and stole the car number plates. When Mwonyera reported the incident to police, the Kira Division began investigations.

Using a sniffer dog, they tracked the number plates UBE 021J for 1.4km to a sweet potato garden, where they were found.

According to the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, investigators are trying to identify the culprit.

“Both the front and rear number plates of the vehicle with registration number UBE 021J were recovered. The recovered number plates have since been handed back to the owner,” said the Police.

