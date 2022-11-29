Police confirm arrest of political activist Kabuleta

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police have confirmed that they are holding former 2021 presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta.

In a press statement issued by deputy Police spokesperson Claire Nabakka, Kabuleta was arrested over refusing to honour Police summons to its headquarters in Naguru, Kampala on November 28, 2022, at 1000hrs for an interview and statement recording on charges of promoting sectarianism.

She added that the summons follows a Police general inquiry that began on June 14, 2022, by the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) to verify allegations that Kabuleta and others still at large, made utterances which are likely to create alienation or despondency, raise discontent or dissatisfaction and promote feelings of ill-will or hostility in public.

It is alleged that on May 30, 2022, in Kampala district, Kabuleta and others held a press conference under their National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) political party, where they alleged that the social service delivery in Mbarara is based on ethnic lines of the Tusti, Bahima, Bakiga and Banyankole.

Nabaka said Kabuleta and others shall be charged with promoting sectarianism C/S 41(1) of PCA CAP 120.

Police urged the public to desist from making statements that may cause discontent, incite violence and instigate hostility among the affected communities.