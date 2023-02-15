Police, CMI rescue pastor from suspected kidnappers

By Stephen Nuwagira

The Police flying squad and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) operatives, Monday, February 13, rescued a Gomba district-based pastor in Rubindi, Mbarara district from suspected kidnappers.

During the joint operation, four abductors were put out of action, bringing the almost one-week ordeal one Pastor Mary, from Gomba district, experienced in captivity to an end.

The quartet is believed to be behind the kidnap of the pastor as she was on her way from Mbarara on February 6.

The security forces rescued her unharmed. The kidnappers have been demanding between sh30m and sh50m ransom to release her, according to preliminary information received by New Vision.

The four had also threatened to kill the victim in case the money was not raised.

The Police in the Rwizi region have confirmed the rescue of the pastor, but remain tight-lipped about the details, including the identity of the suspected kidnappers.