Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Police, CMI rescue pastor from suspected kidnappers
Top News

Police, CMI rescue pastor from suspected kidnappers

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Stephen Nuwagira

The Police flying squad and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) operatives, Monday, February 13, rescued a Gomba district-based pastor in Rubindi, Mbarara district from suspected kidnappers. 

During the joint operation, four abductors were put out of action, bringing the almost one-week ordeal one Pastor Mary, from Gomba district, experienced in captivity to an end.

The quartet is believed to be behind the kidnap of the pastor as she was on her way from Mbarara on February 6. 

The security forces rescued her unharmed. The kidnappers have been demanding between sh30m and sh50m ransom to release her, according to preliminary information received by New Vision

The four had also threatened to kill the victim in case the money was not raised. 

The Police in the Rwizi region have confirmed the rescue of the pastor, but remain tight-lipped about the details, including the identity of the suspected kidnappers.

You may also like

RA256 and Ruzungu Band thrills Ugandans, zungus

Post-Valentine’s rage: Geosteady, Prima rip each other apart again

Big Brother Titans: Ebuka’s wife reveals Yemi fans threatened her husband

Valentine’s Day: No Money, No Love as street vendors decry low shopping

Netizens urge Big Eye to stop singing ‘silly’ songs if he is...

IGG hunts for bricklayer over sh1.9b theft

Geosteady reassures Hindu Kay on Valentine’s Day

Chameleone has not recovered from ‘Gwanga Mujje’ stage collapse shock, organiser reveals

SMAU members advised to get married on Valentine’s Day to cut costs

Big Brother Titans: Contenders Yemi, Khosi, and Blue walking tight eviction rope

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.