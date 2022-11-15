Police chiefs brief Vision Group team on ‘Embuutu’ security

By Dickson Ndugwa

A team from the Central Police Station (CPS), led by the RPC Kampala metropolitan East Anatoli Katungwensi and his deputy Henry Kintu, have met a team from Vision Group over Embuutu Y’Embuutukizi Bwaguuga, which is slated for November 19 on First Street, Industrial Area in Kampala.

Katungwensi briefed the Vision Group staff on the security measures they intend to deploy at the annual event.

Addressing the team at the Vision Group head offices in Kampala on November 15, he thanked them for working with security and urged them to keep it up as a way to keep customers safe.

The security team addressing staff of Vision Group at the head offices on November 15, 2022. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

Frank Kabushenga, the in-charge of security at Vision Group, pledged commitment to cooperating with the Police so as to make the event a success.

“In the past years, Vision Group has been working closely with the Police force and we have been successful. Therefore, we don’t doubt the Police force of Uganda,” he said.

Fiona Tamale, the Vision Group head of events, told the police team that part of First Street will be closed on November 19 for the event.

Tamale taking notes at the security meeting at the Vision Group head offices in Kampala on November 15

She noted that the people working on the street have been informed to provide space for Embuutu.

The Police chiefs later inspected the street, went through the map of the street and gave the event a go-ahead to take place.

The venue for ‘Embuutu’