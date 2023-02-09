Thursday, February 9, 2023
Police cautions parents against taking children to Chameleone’s ” Gwanga Mujje” concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ignatius Kamya

Police has cautioned parents not to bring teens to Jose Chameleone’s Ggwanga Mujje concert because they won’t be granted access. The caution comes close on the heels of an unfortunate incident at Freedom City in which ten people died in a stampede on January 1 2023.

Speaking at the security press briefing about the show the Deputy Spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire said children below 15 years will not be allowed into the show to avoid any kind of accidents which may occur.

The stage is set for Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert tomorrow at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Photo Ignatius Kamya

He said security for this show will be beefed up unlike before considering the dignitaries like Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Speaker Anita Among have confirmed attendance.

Event organizers, Security and members of the press in a security brief ahead of the concert. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Mariam Mutakubwa of Biggie events the organizer of the show said everything is in place to ensure a memorable show and revealed that the gates will be open before noon. The concert to celebrate Chameleone’s 25 years in music is sponsored by Club Beer and Vision Group.

