Police cautions parents against taking children to Chameleone’s ” Gwanga Mujje” concert

By Ignatius Kamya
Police has cautioned parents not to bring teens to Jose Chameleone’s Ggwanga Mujje concert because they won’t be granted access. The caution comes close on the heels of an unfortunate incident at Freedom City in which ten people died in a stampede on January 1 2023.
Speaking at the security press briefing about the show the Deputy Spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire said children below 15 years will not be allowed into the show to avoid any kind of accidents which may occur.
He said security for this show will be beefed up unlike before considering the dignitaries like Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Speaker Anita Among have confirmed attendance.
Mariam Mutakubwa of Biggie events the organizer of the show said everything is in place to ensure a memorable show and revealed that the gates will be open before noon. The concert to celebrate Chameleone’s 25 years in music is sponsored by Club Beer and Vision Group.