Police called to disperse overwhelming number of guests at TikTokers’ maiden show

By Ignatius Kamya

The Police dispersed revellers who had tried to muscle their way into Theatre La Bonita after the entrance was closed during the TikTokers’ Tuli Bulala concert on Friday, August 25.

By 8:00pm, the entrance to Labonita was closed during the Tiktokers’ maiden concert as the numbers inside were overwhelming to an extent of putting additional seats in the walkways of the theatre to try accommodate more people.

Revellers that came late found it difficult to enter, with many seen stranded outside, trying to find out whether someone could come and help them get inside.

The TikTokers at the ‘Tuli Bulala’ show at Theatre Labonita on August 25, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Someone tried to access the venue using the back door, but even then, they found it closed, with only artistes and journalists granted permission to enter. While others tried to use force to get access, the Police came and chased them away.

Revellers stranded outside Theatre Labonita during the ‘Tuli Bulala’ show on August 25, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Even then, they didn’t go any far as they waited from outside at least to see some of their favourite artistes and Tiktokers.

Inside Labonita, it was hard to get any fresh air because of the numbers and many guests were seen pulling out their hankies to wipe off sweat.

Tiktokers under their Tuli Bulala family started coming on stage at 9:15pm and started acting some of their skits they usually do on tiktok, but this time round, with a much more detail and creativity.

Jose Chakala (Land Lord), CB Talker, Patricia Sitya Loss and Musiramu were among those that received the loudest cheer when they came on stage to perform their skits.

Some of the revellers were heard calling their names, while others mimicked them.

Mickie Wine, Nina Roz, Levixone, John Blaq and Feffe Bussi among others are some of the artistes that performed on the night, while Eddy Kenzo and Karole Kasita were seen enjoying themselves while seated in the audience.