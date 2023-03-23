Police automate driving tests process, acquisition of driving licenses

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has begun automating driving tests and acquiring driving licenses (permits).

Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson for the directorate stated that everyone who needs to apply for driving tests will do so online, as opposed to the previous need that applicants walk to the Inspectorate of Vehicles (IOV).

“Effective this month, attaining a learner’s driving license at the learners’ centre was automated and booking of the learners’ testing is done online by driving schools and all learners are brought by school instructors for testing,” she noted.

Among the new procedures, all learner drivers have to first register and train with a licensed driving school which will then present them (learners) to the IOV for examinations.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in the Kampala suburb of Naguru, she noted that the goal of the initiative is to combat corruption when drivers’ license applications are made.

Further, she said that this would help to reduce the number of road accidents, which are mainly caused by reckless drivers, who do not read road signs.

Nampiima noted that learners have to do an auto online exam which will be marked automatically.

“When you pass with 75% and above in the online theory exam, you qualify to be tested for practical driving, and if you pass it, your data is entered into the system and sent directly to Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS),” she noted.

Whoever fails the exam, their name will not be forwarded to UDLS and automatically not qualify to acquire a driving license