Police assure fans of security at David Lutalo concert this Friday

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema

The assistant spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luke Owoyesigire, has assured singer David Lutalo’s fans of security ahead of his ‘Nalongo’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval this Friday, September 29, 2023.

“Security is always there to keep law and order. Do not worry about bomb blasts. Security will be there for the people who will come at the concert,” Owoyesigire said during a security press briefing at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. 

Flanked by Lutalo, he warned anyone who is aiming at disrupting the concert that he or she would be dealt with.

“Please, fans of Lutalo, come without fear and support David Lutalo on his concert,” Owoyesigire added.

In his remarks, Lutalo called on his fans to come in large numbers and support him.

Entrance at the Vision Group-sponsored event is 20K ordinary and VIP 50k, while a table is going for sh3m.

Also present was Lutalo’s manager, as well as his fellow singer Kapa Cat.

