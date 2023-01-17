Police arrests pastor accused of raping tourist

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police have finally arrested a pastor who allegedly raped a Latvian tourist on her visit to Uganda.

The deputy police spokesperson, Claire Nabakka, said the pastor identified as Joseph Collins Twahirwa is in police custody.

“I want to update the country that currently the pastor is in our custody as we finalise investigations. The file has been taken to the State Attorney for further guidance,” she noted.

Nabakka also noted that three police officers were also arrested for misconduct.

The officers were identified as Detectives Corporal Judith Akite and Joyce Ayileget and Sergeant Doreen Oyera all attached to Jinja Road Police Station.

She said the three have been charged with irregular conduct contrary to section 44 of the Police Act.

It is alleged that the officers acted unprofessionally when the victim went to report her case and they refused to help her.

“This also brings out the element of unprofessionalism that the officers exhibited at the Jinja Road Police and are being investigated,” Nabakka noted.

Addressing journalists at the weekly joint security briefing in Naguru, Kampala, Nabakka said the Latvian tourist identified as Anda had come into the country as a visitor at the invitation of Twahirwa, where she was allegedly raped and defrauded of her money.

She said the victim has also been secured and the Government has extended her travel to allow thorough investigations.

The victim is said to have ran to the media after the Police failed to help her, thus attracting the police authorities to take it up.

The incident is said to have taken place in 2022 when Anda jetted into the country.

“We call upon all those with similar complaints against the pastor to come forward and make your reports at the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters for further investigations,” Nabakka noted.