Police arrests nine suspects over stealing sh6.5b from Stanbic Bank



By Alfred Byenkya



The Police have arrested nine suspects, including two Stanbic Bank employees, for allegedly stealing money from the bank worth $1.8m (about sh6.5b).



The names of the suspects are Robert Tefera Okubalassie, who was intercepted with a forged passport and funds transfer form in the bank; Moses Ayusiga, the branch manager of Stanbic Bank, Garden City Branch, who allegedly effected the two transfers of $287,000 and $295,000 from Nile Energy Account to Petrom Ltd in a fraudulent and illegal manner; Brian Natukunda, a former employee of Stanbic Bank, who introduced Kagurusi Dixon Ampumuza (on the run) to Moses Ayusiga, the three Directors of Famane Investments Co. Ltd, namely; Oman Ghebreyesus, Fiona Dede Bwende, Elijah Daniel Wanzu, in who company account number, money was received and David Ssekito, the manager at Freedom City Branch.



In a statement which was released on Monday, February 13, 2023, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the suspects were involved in series of computer system intrusions, which gave then unauthorised access to a client’s account, where they made unauthorised transfers of funds, worth $1.8m, into other bank accounts, established solely for the purpose of receiving the stolen funds.



At the direction of the branch managers, the funds were withdrawn and stolen, using forged documents of a Kenyan Passport number AK 0849025 and forged inter Account Transfer Forms, all in the names of Mohamed Abdul Hakim Hussein, one of the company directors and a signatory of the Account, of Nile Energy.



The suspects, in conspiracy with selected Stanbic Bank staff both at Garden City and Freedom City branches, compromised the account of Nile Energy and effected transactions in Inter Account Transfers (IAT) and made withdraws using three accounts that included; Account Number 9030012835107 in the names of Dixon Kagurusi Ampumuza; Account Number 9030021572615 in the names of Petrom Limited and Account Number 9030018628871 in the names of Famane Investments Co. Ltd.



At least seven cash withdrawals of $495,000, $287,000, $295,000, $90,000, $60.000, $295,000 and $495,000 were made by the suspects, purporting to be Mohamed Abdul Hakim Hussein, the Director of Nile Energy, while using forged documents.

It was also established that Petron Limited belongs to a one Oscar Kyabukasa Lutaaya and Hashur Rahman, as the Directors, while Famane Investments Co. Ltd, is owned by Oman Ghebreyesus, Fiona Dede Bwende and Elijah Daniel Wanzu as directors, at Freedom City Branch and Garden City Branch.

For instance, on January 24, 2023, cash amounting to $295,000 was deposited to Account Number 9030018628871 in the names of Famane Investments Co. Ltd, from Nile Energy Account, which was withdrawn, against a cheque signed by Oman Ghebreyesus and Elijah Daniel Wanzu.



An additional $250,000 was also withdrawn on the same day, and sh139m, deposited into Account Number 9030019904244 in

the names of Fiona Dede Bwende, who is also a Director of Famane Investments. Another transaction of $782,000 was made from Nile Energy to the Account of Petrom Ltd, whose Director Dixon Ampumuza Kagurusi is still on the run. The transfers were made in two instalments of $495.000 and $287.000 respectively and deposited into Account Number 9030021572615 of Petrom Ltd that was withdrawn immediately.



And on the February 2, 2023, a one Tefera Okubalassie Robert, an Eritrean Refugee, was intercepted with two Inter Account Transfer forms, with a face value of $988,200, that was to be effected from the Nile Energy Account and thereafter, credited into an Account Number in the names of Dixon Kagurusi Ampumuza, the Director of Petrom Ltd.



The suspect also had in his possession, a Kenyan Passport Number AK 0849025 in the names of Mohamed Abduhakim Hussein, which prompted the bank to verify with the Account holders, who denied any authorisations. The suspect was arrested and found with $4,900 and sh600,000 in his possession; which was exhibited.



Immediately after, three directors of Famane Investments Co. Ltd, were arrested. Upon interrogation, they admitted to having received the stolen cash, which they used in a gold transaction of $250,000 with Mansoor and Sam Fred. No supporting documents were provided to support the alleged transaction.



Efforts are also in place, to trace a one Dixon Ampumuza Kagurusi, the Director of Petrom Ltd, who is still in hiding.



“These arrests send a clear and unmistakable message to those who conspire to exploit the banking systems to steal client’s deposits and services, not to use their positions and user rights, to steal from hard working citizens and investors. We want to thank the Management of Stanbic Bank (U), for boldly coming out to fight this kind of bank fraud. Most bank frauds and conspiracies involves bankers and other conspirators, who identify bank customers with high cash balances and steal it, after compromising the accounts thus putting the bank at a huge loss,” Enanga added.



Source: Uganda Police Website