Police arrest prime suspect in savage viral video assault

By Alex Balimwikungu

Police have arrested the prime suspect in the viral video in which a girl identified as Nicole was filmed being beaten by jittery colleagues for snatching a man

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire , the 18 -year- old suspect was arrested after she handed herself to police at the Kensington police post in Kyanja on Tuesday. This followed a public outcry after the video of the savage assault was shared on social media on Monday.

“She said she wanted to apologize for her actions. That is where she was arrested and currently detained at Kira Division Police station, ”Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire reveals that the victim was lured into a snare by the scheming girls who suspected her of having an affair with “their man,” who is on the run.

Nicole was a victim of savage beating from friends. File Photo

“The suspect says she invited the victim to attend her birthday celebrations, only to start beating her up with colleagues.”

It is said that Kafta asked Nicole to pretend as if she had fallen in love with her(Kafta) boyfriend to test her faithfulness only to find out that the victim was well known to the boyfriend.

“Before Nicole came, Kafta asked her friends who had come for the birthday party to hide and when she arrived, they pounced on her by accusing her of sleeping with her boyfriend,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that police is now trying to arrest more suspects involved in the incident after their identities were revealed.

Earlier, the victim, Pretty Nicole whose mother said is 14 said she is to blame for her predicaments.

In her statement, the victim’s mother, Aisha Kwagala, a resident of Kagaba zone, Kiringente Sub-County, in the Mpigi district said the victim ran away from home.

Early on Tuesday, Luke Owoyesigire revealed that the victim had refused to cooperate with Police citing fear of reprisals.