Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Police arrest Makerere lecturer accused of slapping student

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Steven Denis Matege

The Police in Kampala have arrested Makerere University lecturer Bernard Wandera over accusations of slapping a student.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said even though the university has already suspended Wandera, the Police are carrying out their investigations into the incident.

“As Police, we do take all reports of harassment seriously and will ensure the matter, which generated public debate after the video footage went viral, is thoroughly investigated and justice is accorded to the victim,” he said in a statement on Monday, November 21.

In the same statement, Enanga said the CID directorate, in coordination with the CID Kampala Metropolitan Police, “has instituted inquiries, into an incident of physical assault and harassment of a female university student by her lecturer “during his lecture in the Frank-Kalimuzo Central Teaching Facility.”

The arrest follows Wandera’s interdiction by Makerere University after a social media uproar and a Friday, November 18, 2022, tweet by the university that they would follow up on the matter.

The viral video was reportedly recorded by another student. 

