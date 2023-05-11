Police advises on alternative routes as R. Katonga cuts off K’la-Masaka Highway

By Edward Anyoli

The Police have advised users of the Kampala-Masaka highway to use alternative routes after River Katonga burst its banks on Thursday, May 11, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians.

Police advised travellers from Kampala to use the Mpigi-Butambala-Ssembabule road as a viable alternative after heavy rains pounded the area.

“For your safety, we strongly advise using alternative routes while we collaborate with UNRA to address the situation promptly,” Police said in a tweet.

“Individuals travelling from Masaka are advised to take the Masaka-Ssembabule Road as a diversion,” Police said.

Police urged users to exercise caution and follow traffic instructions to avoid falling into dangerous situations.

Enhanced rain

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority predicted average to enhanced rains for the remaining weeks of May.

Overall, there is a high likelihood for the month of May to experience near normal (average) with a slight tendency to have above-normal rainfall over most parts of the country.

However, isolated areas over northern, eastern, and western regions are expected to receive slightly above normal rainfall, whereas southern parts of West Nile extending to Buliisa, the northern Lake Kyoga basin, and Western parts of Lake Victoria basin, are all expected to receive near normal (average) with a tendency to below normal rainfall, according to the forecast.

The predicted rains over most parts of Uganda are expected to continue weeding their crops and applying pesticides where necessary with the guidance of agricultural officers.

There are high chances of strong winds that might put down some crops and rooftops, according to the forecast.