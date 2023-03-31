Friday, March 31, 2023
Top News

Please hire me, faded comedian Kapere begs events organisers

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Faded comedian Yokana Mbuuse aka Kapere of the Amarula Family has expressed his disappointment in events promoters and managers, who he said no longer host him on shows.

“Promoters no longer want to hire me and I do not know what I did to them. Some of them say we are old and we cannot entertain the young generation. I admit that we are now old, but they do not know that everyone has their fans who love them,” he said.

“I am a man and I have children. I have to look after them and send them to school, so please, let them give me a chance to work,” he pleaded.

Kapere came to the limelight after featuring in most of the comedy skits from the Amarula Family that had Paddy Bitama and Amooti Omubalanguzi, among others.

Kapere has consistently struggled to get back on his feet since COVID-19 struck. He fell out of favour in Uganda when the Amarula hired new people, pushing him to a solo career.

