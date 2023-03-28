Pinky releases new song under new management

By Alfred Byenkya

Rahma Pinky aka Pinky has found a new manager who will be handling her music career.

The new management that she will be working for with immediate effect is called Hunk Media, Uganda and its chief executive officer is Kim Hanx De Lion.

Under De Lion’s management, Rahmah Pinky has released her first song – Inside – featuring Nandor Love.

Nandor Love is a reggae, dance-hall, Afro beat singer, songwriter and a poet from Kampala City, Uganda signed with Red Zone Government.

Pinky was thrown out of Team No Sleep by its manager and owner Jeff Kiwa over disciplinary issues after barely a year of joining the label.

It was said the 18-year-old singer was allegedly sneaking boys into her apartment and they used to make her fail to concentrate on her work.

Despite being young, she has had other scandals that included an incident where she almost got married to a US-based Ugandan man called Prince Nelson.

She said she wanted to do this because she wanted to ease her way of getting a US Visa and citizenship.