Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Pinky invites celebs for Iftar, promises to convert them to Islam
Top News

Pinky invites celebs for Iftar, promises to convert them to Islam

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Singer Rahmah Nanyanzi, commonly known as Pinky, recently invited Muslim and non-Muslim celebrities for Iftar (fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadhan) in Makindye, Kampala.

A few attended, including Pallaso (Pius Mayanja), Nina Roz (Nina Kankunda) and Jowy Landa (Joan Namugerwa).

Muslims started fasting on March 23 and the period will last a month.

Pinky, whose man is said to be Muslim, promised to convert the celebrities to Islam at the Iftar that took place on March 30. 

Pinky was recently signed by new management – Hunk Media- after parting ways with Jeff Kiwa of Team No Sleep a few months ago.

You may also like

Can actors survive entirely on set money?

Robin Kisti crawls back to ex

TV’s Sandrah Twinoburyo narrates sexual assault ordeal

MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana return to Parliament

How 18-year-old raped 60 women in work fraud

Protestants, weyayu? Being Anglican is not a ticket to heaven – Canon...

Daddy Andre, Bruce Melody collaborate on new song

New lover throws surprise birthday party for ‘Dr. Bbosa’

Zari’s daughter demands she fires her nanny

Two short movies selected to represent Uganda in South Africa

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.