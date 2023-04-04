Pinky invites celebs for Iftar, promises to convert them to Islam

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Rahmah Nanyanzi, commonly known as Pinky, recently invited Muslim and non-Muslim celebrities for Iftar (fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadhan) in Makindye, Kampala.

A few attended, including Pallaso (Pius Mayanja), Nina Roz (Nina Kankunda) and Jowy Landa (Joan Namugerwa).

Muslims started fasting on March 23 and the period will last a month.

Pinky, whose man is said to be Muslim, promised to convert the celebrities to Islam at the Iftar that took place on March 30.

Pinky was recently signed by new management – Hunk Media- after parting ways with Jeff Kiwa of Team No Sleep a few months ago.