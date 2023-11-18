PICTURES: Women stun in colourful gomesi at Busoga royal wedding

By Donald Kiirya

Many have the date November 18 clearly marked on their calendars.

And even long after the king of Busoga (Kyabazinga), William Gabula Nadiope IV, and his beloved fiancée Jovia Mutesi walk down the aisle, fond memories will linger on.

This Saturday, November 18, invited guests who will appear for the royal wedding in Jinja city have been advised to wear elegant Busoga traditional attire that suits the big occasion.

The gents are expected to wear a white tunic (kanzu) with a suit coat.

The ladies are to wear the gomesi, a colourful floor-length dress with a square neckline and short, puffed sleeves. The dress is tied with a long sash below the waist and over the hips. It has two buttons on the left side of the neckline.

Most gomesis are made of silk, cotton, or linen fabric, with silk being the most expensive.

Photos by Eddie Ssejjoba

Photos by Mpalanyi Ssentongo

Photo by Martin Ndijjo

Photo by Donald Kiiirya

