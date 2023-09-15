PICTURES: Phina Mugerwa introduces zungu hubby

By Stuart Yiga

Singer Phinah Mugerwa Masannyalaze introduced her zungu fiancé, Roger Fish, to her parents in Kawaala, a city suburb, on September 14, 2023.

Attendance was strictly by invite.

Security was provided by the Police and army.

Several prominent officials graced the ceremony, including former tourism state minister and NRM Buganda region mobiliser Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, Maj. Gen. Elly Kayanja, president of the Uganda traditional healers Maama Fiina and outspoken Catholic priest Fr. Deogratius Kiibi.

All photos and videos by Stuart Yiga