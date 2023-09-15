Saturday, September 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News PICTURES: Phina Mugerwa introduces zungu hubby
Latest News

PICTURES: Phina Mugerwa introduces zungu hubby

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Stuart Yiga

Singer Phinah Mugerwa Masannyalaze introduced her zungu fiancé, Roger Fish, to her parents in Kawaala, a city suburb, on September 14, 2023.

Attendance was strictly by invite.

Security was provided by the Police and army.

Several prominent officials graced the ceremony, including former tourism state minister and NRM Buganda region mobiliser Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, Maj. Gen. Elly Kayanja, president of the Uganda traditional healers Maama Fiina and outspoken Catholic priest Fr. Deogratius Kiibi.

All photos and videos by Stuart Yiga

You may also like

A fan contributed sh30m for my Benz – Lydia Jazmine

Chameleone urges King Michael to support Sheebah/Cindy musical battle

Lydia Jazmine on why her charity organisation failed

Malawi star Kwisa jets in for Maurice Kirya’s concert

Hit songs have made artistes poor – GNL

Mercy Tenywa crowned Miss Tourism Busoga

American Gospel Musician Paul Wilbur arrives for Prophet Mbonye’s gala

All is set for President Museveni’s Kololo birthday celebrations

BBNaija: Why two housemates nearly exited reality show voluntarily

Creatives fault government for bias on culture

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.