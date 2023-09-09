PICTURES: Maurice Kirya delivers at Serena show

By Steven Odeke



Crooner Maurice Kirya delivered quite a brilliant show at his Kirya Live do that was held at Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday evening, September 8, 2023.

The show started off at exactly 8:00pm with flutist and guitarist Aliddeki Brian, alternative hip hop soul artiste Ebrahim Soul’O and Kenneth Mugabi doing their crowd favourite pieces that revved up the evening’s mood.

Other than Mugabi, who decided not come with his guitar, it was night for the uninitiated to also immerse themselves in some impressive guitar work.

Then a guest performance by Malawian RnB artist Lulu (Lawrence Khwisa) set the crowd roaring with his pieces such as Mponyere that also borrow elements from reggae with heavy guitar and bass work. He was backed up by A Ka Dope members.

Malawi’s Lulu performing at the ‘Kirya Live’ show at the Kampala Serena Hotel on September 8, 2023. Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda

Lulu connected well with his audience that seemed to say “We may not understand what he is singing about or not even familiar with his songs, but they are good pieces.”

He got the crowd that came in their sizable numbers off their seats, especially in the VIP section when he decided to dance “Ki Lingala” style as is the speak here to mean Congolese music energetic dance styles, to his later pieces before giving way to the performer of the night.

Maurice Kirya got on stage at 9:33pm, dressed all in black from head to toe, and delivered quite a disarming performance with most of the songs off his Road To Kirya album.

Maurice Kirya singing ‘Busabala’ which the audience had requested at the Kampala Serena Hotel on September 8, 2023 .Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Clutching his green electric guitar, Kirya started off his do with a groovy Entebbe before delving into pieces like the soulful and melodious Sejjiga, Bettina and Ugandan Girl alongside guitarist Myko Ouma off the 2012 Book Of Kirya album and Yakuntondela.

Maurice Kirya and Myko Ouma performing at the ‘Kirya Live’ concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel on September 8, 2023. Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda

His older pieces that endeared him to many fans off his 2009 Misubbawa album like the title track, superfluous soulful Wooye and a host of others gave the fans a good treat.

He sealed off the night with his popular Mulembe Gwa Kirya at about 11:45pm. It was a good night of music.

Singers Navio and Jose Chameleone at Maurice Kirya’s show at the Kampala Serena Hotel on September 8, 2023. Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda

Revellers having fun at the Maurice Kirya show. Photos by Dickson Ndugwa