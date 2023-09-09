PICTURES: Geosteady thrills fans at Africana concert

By Ignatius Kamya

Six years after he last held a concert, few than expected revellers turned up for singer Geosteady’s concert at Hotel Africana parking yard in Kampala on Friday, September 8.

His last concert was at the Imperial Royale, Kampala in 2017.

Also, at the end of 2022, he treated his fans to Dine with Geosteady in Munyonyo. Other than that, Geosteady’s fans have only been limited to seeing him perform at other people’s concerts.

Escorted by his fiancée, Hindu Kay, Geosteady, real name George Kigozi, stepped on stage at 10:00pm in a black, sequinned suit amid loud cheers.

Singer Geosteady performing at his concert at Hotel Africana, Kampala on September 8, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

He started off the night with his African Lady song and went on to perform about five others before thanking his fans that had turned up.

The audience mostly sat down and watched Geosteady perform, only standing up to dance when other artistes were joining him on stage, particularly Jose Chameleone and Alien Skin.

Jose Chameleone singing alongside Geosteady at Hotel Africana parking yard on September 8, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

In attendance was Geosteady’s dad and baby mama, Prima Kardashi. The only time she stood up to dance was when Geosteady sang Tokendeeza after which she left with her friends.

Singer Geosteady’s baby mama, Prima Kardashi (centre), dancing at his concert at Hotel Africana, Kampala on September 8, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

On the other hand, Hindu Kay was busy moving up and down, helping out in the organisation of the concert .

Geosteady changed outfits three times. The show climaxed at a quarter past midnight with his Sembera song.

Lydia Jazmine, Karole Kasita, Mikie Wine, Kapa Cat, Fik Fameica are some of the other artistes that sang on the night.

Singer Geosteady’s father at his concert at Hotel Africana, Kampala on September 8, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya