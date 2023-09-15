PICTURES: Excitement as revellers gear up for Sheebah/Cindy battle

By Ignatius Kamya

Following months of tension between artistes Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu, the D-day for the musical battle is finally here, tonight, September 15.

The excitement among the fans is palpable ahead of the battle later tonight at Kololo Independence Grounds.

By 2:00pm, fans had already started flocking to the venue, singing different songs of the favourite artiste.

After the security sweep, fans started making the long queues at 4:00pm in order to get themselves at the front.

Photos by Ignatius Kamya

Photos by Bonny Ssemombwe

Photo by Mariam Nakalema