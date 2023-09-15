Saturday, September 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News PICTURES: Excitement as revellers gear up for Sheebah/Cindy battle
Top News

PICTURES: Excitement as revellers gear up for Sheebah/Cindy battle

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ignatius Kamya

Following months of tension between artistes Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu, the D-day for the musical battle is finally here, tonight, September 15.

The excitement among the fans is palpable ahead of the battle later tonight at Kololo Independence Grounds.

By 2:00pm, fans had already started flocking to the venue, singing different songs of the favourite artiste.

After the security sweep, fans started making the long queues at 4:00pm in order to get themselves at the front.

Photos by Ignatius Kamya

Photos by Bonny Ssemombwe

Photo by Mariam Nakalema

You may also like

Cindy/Sheebah battle to go to London, Dubai this November

Maurice Kirya urges artistes to embrace TikTok

PICTURES: Maurice Kirya delivers at Serena show

MC Kats files two police cases against Alien Skin

How it went down at ‘The Wave’ screening

Sinach arrives in Uganda for concert this Friday

Why Uncle Mo wanted lockdown to stay longer

Salvado joins Twitterati to bash Nigerian over ‘hell on earth’ Uganda post

Nigerian gospel giant Sinach to perform at Lugogo this Friday

Former radio host Charles Muvawala voted UNAA vice-president

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.