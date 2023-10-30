PICTURES: Bukedde dishes out cash, goodies at ‘Embuutu’

By Ignatius Kamya

Hundreds of people that went to Kavumba Recreation Centre in Wakiso on Sunday, October 29, for Bukedde’s Embuutu Y’embuutikizi Tinkula witnessed the radio station’s willingness to uplift people and mostly its listeners.

Right from the start of the event, people were winning goodies.

Some were given cash for correctly answering questions concerning Bukedde FM and the sponsors of the event.

With an entrance fee of sh10,000, some revellers got themselves sh500,000 each as they arrived early for the event and searched for a chit on which a magic word had been written.

Some of the revellers lining up to get copies of Bukedde newspaper that were bought for them by one of the sponsors to boost their chances of winning a land title. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Just as the show heated up, a draw was conducted and Christine Nalika from Buikwe emerged as the winner of the big prize – a land title from B Clara Properties.

A reveller in a raffle machine trying to collect money. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

A reveller who picked the money from the raffle machine showing Bruno Betty and Masuanku how much she had collected. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

To make the night even more eventful, there were performances from Jose Chameleone, King Michael, Karole Kasita, Flona and Dax Kartel, among others.

Karole Kasita preforming at ‘Embuutu y’embuutikizi’ at Kavumba Recreation Centre in Wakiso on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Bukedde FM’s Brian Masembe aka Jaaja Mapeesa, the sports commentator and Ssuuna Ben were the stars of the night as they got the loudest cheers from the audience. For Masembe, it was after he played his renounced music bed he usually does on Bukedde FM and also announcing the result of Man UTD vs Man city in a sarcastic manner.

Brian Masembe giving the guests a high-five. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Suuna’s binyaanya remix style didn’t leave the revellers the same as a number of them were seen holding tree branches which is a trade mark associated with that kind of music and as time went by, others went into squeeze dancing.

The show, which was sponsored by B Clara Properties, Sky Pinz, Royal Milk and Prestige, went on up to 4:30am with revellers still dancing to Ssuuna’s binyaanya.

Bukedde’s Ssuuna Ben (left) mixing ‘binyaanya’. Photo by Ignatius Kamya