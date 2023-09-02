PICTURES: Aroma of local delicacies wafts in air at Luo Festival

By Ramadhan Abbey

When culture is mentioned, what comes to our mind is cultural values, art, music and food. This was the essence of the Luo Festival that took place at Hill Top Naguru in Kampala on August 27, 2023.

There were up to 52 types of dishes served at the festival, this time round, presented in traditional pots to keep the food hot.

To taste the dishes, one had to part with sh10,000.

The dishes included millet and sorghum bread, sweet potatoes and cassava. The aroma of boo, malakwang, pasted meat and fish, lapena, among other local dishes, wafted in the air, leaving the Luo community yearning for more.

The festival promoted Luo cultural values as many people were seen sitting on kitenge and mats with family while eating, a sign of unity and togetherness.

Revelelrs enjoying delicious local food during the first Luo Festival at Hill Top Naguru Kampala on August 27, 2023. Photo by Ramadhan Abbey

The festival not only brought together the Luo-speaking people in Uganda, but also those outside Uganda, particularly Kenya to showcase their values, customs, lifestyle, music, traditional food.

Many abandoned their English names for the day, opting for traditional names, including Todwong, Amolo, Odongpiny, and Omolo to familiarise children with Luo cultural names.

The different dances like Otole for the Acholi, Adungu for Alur, Larakaraka one of Acholi dances, Bwola, Dingi dingi, and others ignited the revellers

The function was graced by Elizabeth Amolo, the Miss Lango second runner-up 2023/24 and Miss Tourism Ankole/ Personality Queen Uganda 2022 Hanna Claire Natukunda, who described culture as a source of tourism.

Traditional troop entertaining revelers with Larakaraka, This was during the first Luo festival at Hill Top Naguru Kampala on August 27, 2023. Photo by Ramadhan Abbey

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, Grace Oloya, the chief executive officer of Lacito Enterprises, the organisers of the festival, said one of the main objectives of the festival is to promote unity and cultural heritage among the Luo-speaking people.

“Some of the Luo people in the north were affected by Kony war, many left their home, relocated to Kampala so such festival reminds them how to preserve their culture, customs, lifestyle and heritage,” she said.

Luo slay queens who stormed the festival. This was at Hill Top Naguru Kampala on August 27, 2023. Photo by Ramadhan Abbey

According to Oloya, as modernisation continues to reshape landscapes, the Luo Festival is there to help people recognise the importance of their tradition heritage like the food, languages, cultural values and the opportunities.