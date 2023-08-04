Friday, August 4, 2023
PICTURES: All set for Clever J concert

By Dickson Ndugwa

Today, August 4, is the day of reckoning for blast from the past Gerald Muwonge aka Clever J.

His concert has been set at Lugogo KCCA Grounds, Kampala. Although it drizzled in the afternoon, the clouds are currently clear.

Promoter Abbey Musinguzi aka Abtex, who was behind trending singer Alien Skin aka Patrick Mulwana’s successful Freedom City concert, has thrown his weight behind Clever J.

A few guests have already accessed the venue. Will Clever J’s latest song, Binyuma, with Alien Skin and Abtex’s mojo enable him fill the venue? Only time will tell.

The seats in the VIP section at singer Clever J’s concert at Lugogo KCCA Grounds in Kampala on August 4, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Clever J’s fans at the Lugogo KCCA Grounds in Kampala on August 4, 2023

