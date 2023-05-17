Wednesday, May 17, 2023
PICTORIAL: Tinda Tine takes Mbarara fans down memory lane at Tugende mu Kikadde
PICTORIAL: Tinda Tine takes Mbarara fans down memory lane at Tugende mu Kikadde

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Nicholas Oneal

The Tugende mu Kikadde Mbarara edition was a night to remember as revellers grooved to the golden days of great music, mainly from musicians from western Uganda.

The night started with Lady Mariam of the Tinda Tine fame, who brought full energy to the house at the event at Hotel Triangle in Mbarara on May 12, 2023.

Dressed in a yellow and black net dress, Lady Mariam gave her followers and fans her best with her great stage performance and voice, making them sing along with her.

No Parking by Romeo Akiiki was the highlight of the night backed up by Afrigo Band, one of Uganda’s most iconic bands that took the stage and immediately had the audience on their feet. The excitement was palpable as the crowd eagerly awaited the rest of the performances.

Romeo Akiiki performing at Hotel Triangle on May 12, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Different from the one held in Kampala, the Tugende mu Kikadde Mbarara edition had less slaying and posing for photo moments as revellers stuck to sipping beer while they enjoyed the timeless classics that ruled the airwaves in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Revellers having a good time at the Tugende mu Kikadde Mbarara edition at Hotel Triangle on May 12, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

