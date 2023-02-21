Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Top News

Pictorial: Roast & Rhyme regulars, ambassadors

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu


The Bell Lager-sponsored Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam festival returns this weekend. For the record, it is now in its sixth year with close to 20 editions.

On Sunday, February 26, 2023, Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo will be open to partiers to attend the Roast and Rhyme event.

For all these years, there are certain particular faces (notably celebrities) that have become synonymous with this fest. For many, it is not just a festival where they will drown in beer and sizzling meat while ogling a bevy of skimpily-clad beauties who throng the festival. It is different, they have a unique connection with Roast and Rhyme and have been spotted at different events throughout the year.


Even when the festival broke from the norm and raged on the banks of the river Nile in 2022, some of these people were there for the three-day excursion.


The likes of actor John Ssegawa, comedian Salvador and his expendables, Bebe Cool, Vince Musisi and many more others have been spotted and snapped severally. We bring you a picture galore through the years.

