Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle PICTORIAL: Revellers go wild on Jinja trip
Lifestyle

PICTORIAL: Revellers go wild on Jinja trip

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On Sunday, February 19, travel enthusiasts were taken on a night trip to Jinja city and the neighbouring areas.

Set off point for the 107 travellers was Hotel Africana, Kampala at 12:30pm.

The group had stopovers at Mukono and Namawojjolo for roadside roast chicken and meat. They had another stopover at the Jinja Bridge at about 4:00pm before proceeding to the Source of the Nile.

There was silent disco on the bus.

According to Ibrahim Kayondo, the brains behind the trip, they chose Jinja this time around because it’s one of the closest tourist destinations to Kampala.

He said they wanted to give a chance to youth to tour the city of Jinja and surrounding areas.

The trip happened for one day and the revellers return to Kampala city on Sunday late night.

You may also like

Tourism ministry launches bicycle adventure in Jinja city

Do wall calendars still matter?

Women Zibs: The pressure of Valentine’s Day keeps getting ‘worser’ each year

Abbas Kaijuka: The fashion designer who made Kenzo’s Grammys outfit

Two women fight over burial of their husband, hire separate cars to...

The Oscars: African filmmakers want continental categories

Kanungu FM station manager convicted for assaulting fellow worker

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Baby kicks are good for me, says doctor

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: The endless baby kicks are now being painful

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My delivery date is around the corner

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.