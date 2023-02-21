PICTORIAL: Revellers go wild on Jinja trip

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On Sunday, February 19, travel enthusiasts were taken on a night trip to Jinja city and the neighbouring areas.

Set off point for the 107 travellers was Hotel Africana, Kampala at 12:30pm.

The group had stopovers at Mukono and Namawojjolo for roadside roast chicken and meat. They had another stopover at the Jinja Bridge at about 4:00pm before proceeding to the Source of the Nile.

There was silent disco on the bus.

According to Ibrahim Kayondo, the brains behind the trip, they chose Jinja this time around because it’s one of the closest tourist destinations to Kampala.

He said they wanted to give a chance to youth to tour the city of Jinja and surrounding areas.

The trip happened for one day and the revellers return to Kampala city on Sunday late night.