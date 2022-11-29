PICTORIAL: Partiers stomp their vibe on Iwacu Heza Festival 

By Elisha Muloki

It was yet another evening of vibes as Bafumbira and Banyakigezi partied their hearts out at the sixth edition of Iwacu Heza Festival.

The cultural festival happened at the Hilltop Naguru on Sunday, November 27 with performances from Ingyenzi Troupe.

Other performers were Ingyenzi Slenda Mc, Jaja Lee and Afrique from Rwanda of the famous Agatunda song.

Iwacu Heza is a youthful festival that aims to celebrate the Bafumbira cultural heritage & promoting young talent.

Iwacu Heza Festival brings together Bafumbira, Banyakigezi and friends to help the group unveil their identity and tap into their uniqueness, passion and energy through exquisite event experiences, among others.

(All photos by Elisha Muloki)