PICTORIAL: Nigerian Skales thrills fans at Jameson & Friends

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The first edition of the Jameson & Friends event that happened on Sunday, November 27, at the MOTIV Warehouse in Industrial Area, Kampala was headlined by Nigerian star Skales.

Skales, who had a wonderful performance, wasn’t in Uganda for the first time. He was here in 2017 and has a couple of collaborations with Ugandan musicians like Beenie Gunter, Roja and Slick Stuart on Pon Mi and Cindy (One By One).

At MOTIV, there was also a performance from the talented RnB sensation and Afro-pop musician Joshua Baraka.

Skales interacting with revellers at MOTIV in Industrial Area, Kampala on November 27, 2022. All photos by Ranell DIckson Nsubuga

Deejays Kas Baby and Vee entertained the crowds with their massive mixes.

There were also a number of board games, pool tables and PlayStation.

This was the genesis of the soon-to-be monthly event, where revellers meet to make new friends and party as they enjoy music and BBQ, as well as sip Jameson whiskey.

Organised by Talent Africa, the event attracted so many people from celebrities, socialites, slay queens and kings, as well as influencers.