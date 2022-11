By Joan Murungi

The late Sheikh Nuuhu Muzaata’s widow Dr Kulthum Nabunya was the picture of happiness on November 25 as she introduced her man, Acram Gumisiriza, to her family in Kyanja, a city suburb.

Kulthum and Acram, an engineer and businessman, met over two years ago in South Africa after Muzaata passed on in 2020.

The two were first friends before going romantic.

All photos and videos by Joan Murungi

Akram (right) and his best man