Mukasa Mbidde, a member of the East African Legislative Assembly, has wedded his sweetheart, Phiona Nayebale, at Uganda Martyrs Basilica, Munyonyo today, April 28.

The reception will take place at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa at 4:00pm.

Mbidde’s wife, Bukomansimbi Woman MP Susan Namaganda, passed on in a road accident on the Kampala-Masaka highway in 2015.

All pictures by Nicholas Oneal

Mbidde arrives with his best man Haruna Kasolo, the finance state minister at Uganda Martyrs’ Basilica, Munyonyo

Nayebale being helped by fashion designer Anita Beryl to climb the staircase