PICTORIAL: Miss Uganda contestants bring A game to Top Model challenge

By Ignatius Kamya

As the countdown to the Miss Uganda finale continues, tension amongst the girls has increased, with many starting to see themselves as the favourites after what they’ve so far exhibited in the different challenges.

A new challenge was introduced over the weekend (Top Model) in which all girls were to participate to showcase their modelling skills and it was after this that some started picturing themselves as the country’s queen for 2023.

These so far have gone through a series of challenges, including Talent Night and Top Model, which are taught to them, all of which contribute to the marks one has to earn to become Miss Uganda.

While addressing the audience at Motiv in Industrial Area, Kampala during the Top Model challenge, Brenda Nanyonjo, the Miss Uganda franchise holder, said they came up with the idea of Top model because it’s one of the qualities required for one to win Miss World.

She, however, noted that the previous representatives at Miss World from Uganda have performed well even without being taken through it here.

Nanyonjo also delivered some exciting news to the contestants when she announced that this year’s Miss Uganda will have the privilege of touring some of the most beautiful cities in the world like London, Paris and New York.

She further added that the winner of Miss Popularity will travel to Egypt to represent Uganda in May.

Miss Uganda finals are slated for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo in Kampala.

The girls in classy outfits

The academy of queens