Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News PICTORIAL: Mercy Nankabirwa crowned Miss Rotaract 2022
Top News

PICTORIAL: Mercy Nankabirwa crowned Miss Rotaract 2022

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa 

On Friday, December 2, Mercy Nankabirwa was crowned the Miss Rotaract following stiff competition and a lengthy debate between the judges on who deserved the crown.

The beauty pageant, the first of its kind in Uganda, took place at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

Contestants in various outfits. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

Themed Beauty With A Purpose, many did not expect an outstanding choice of beauty queen. It was anticipated that the judges would front purpose over beauty.

There were a total of 14 contestants, and each was required to perform a traditional dance as a warm-up to what would be an intense showcase.

At the end of the night, Elizabeth Nabakooza was the first runner up, while Mable Nalukenge took the position of second runner-up. This was after a grueling question-and-answer session by the judges, Phionah Nalinya and Eunice Aleni.

Judges Eunice Aleni and Phionah Nalinya

The guest of honour, the head of the Rotary Club of Bukoto, as well a rotary district governor, Mike Ssebalu Sitenda, thanked former Miss Uganda Leah Victoria for organising the pageant.

Sitenda also awarded Nankabirwa with a return ticket for a tour around Tanzania and money to buy Mama Kits for any charity she deems fit.

Mike Ssebalu Sitenda was the guest of honour

You may also like

Nyege Nyege Festival wins event of the year award

Suspected serial kidnapper shot dead, three children rescued

VIDEO: Pallisa men ask govt to rescue them from abusive wives

Kuluthum throws tantrum over Sheikh Muzaata’s heir installation

2022: a year of living dangerously

Ugandan filmmaker bags jury role in Nigeria

Gayaza Christians surprise archdeacon with Prado after school gives him Harrier

Eddy Kenzo claims Muzaata asked him to be kind to Rema’s husband

Ticha Ticha organises charity event with style

Sheikh Muzaata remembered with prayers, son of second wife Bugirita made heir

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.