PICTORIAL: Mercy Nankabirwa crowned Miss Rotaract 2022

By Dickson Ndugwa

On Friday, December 2, Mercy Nankabirwa was crowned the Miss Rotaract following stiff competition and a lengthy debate between the judges on who deserved the crown.

The beauty pageant, the first of its kind in Uganda, took place at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

Contestants in various outfits. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

Themed Beauty With A Purpose, many did not expect an outstanding choice of beauty queen. It was anticipated that the judges would front purpose over beauty.

There were a total of 14 contestants, and each was required to perform a traditional dance as a warm-up to what would be an intense showcase.

At the end of the night, Elizabeth Nabakooza was the first runner up, while Mable Nalukenge took the position of second runner-up. This was after a grueling question-and-answer session by the judges, Phionah Nalinya and Eunice Aleni.

Judges Eunice Aleni and Phionah Nalinya

The guest of honour, the head of the Rotary Club of Bukoto, as well a rotary district governor, Mike Ssebalu Sitenda, thanked former Miss Uganda Leah Victoria for organising the pageant.

Sitenda also awarded Nankabirwa with a return ticket for a tour around Tanzania and money to buy Mama Kits for any charity she deems fit.