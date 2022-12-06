PICTORIAL: Mercy Nankabirwa crowned Miss Rotaract 2022

By Dickson Ndugwa
On Friday, December 2, Mercy Nankabirwa was crowned the Miss Rotaract following stiff competition and a lengthy debate between the judges on who deserved the crown.
The beauty pageant, the first of its kind in Uganda, took place at Hotel Africana, Kampala.
Themed Beauty With A Purpose, many did not expect an outstanding choice of beauty queen. It was anticipated that the judges would front purpose over beauty.
There were a total of 14 contestants, and each was required to perform a traditional dance as a warm-up to what would be an intense showcase.
At the end of the night, Elizabeth Nabakooza was the first runner up, while Mable Nalukenge took the position of second runner-up. This was after a grueling question-and-answer session by the judges, Phionah Nalinya and Eunice Aleni.
The guest of honour, the head of the Rotary Club of Bukoto, as well a rotary district governor, Mike Ssebalu Sitenda, thanked former Miss Uganda Leah Victoria for organising the pageant.
Sitenda also awarded Nankabirwa with a return ticket for a tour around Tanzania and money to buy Mama Kits for any charity she deems fit.