Top News

PICTORIAL: Kabaka celebrates 68th birthday

By Kampala Sun Writer

Born on April 13, 1955, the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, Thursday, marked his 68th birthday at the Lubiri Palace in Mengo.

The Kabaka arrived at the Lubiri at about midday. He was received by the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga and Daudi Mpanga, the minister in charge of special assignments in the kingdom.

By 10:00am, guests had started arriving at the palace for the birthday celebration.

Some of the guests that honoured the invitation included former katikkiros, Joseph Mulwanyammuli Ssemwogerere and Dan Muliika, Archbishop of Kampala Joseph Ssemogerere, Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Ggalabuzi, Archbishop of the Seventh-day Adventist Church Pastor Dr Moses Ndimukiika Maka and Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Pastor Dr Moses Ndimukiika Maka led the prayers.

Outside the palace, the king’s subjects cheered and jubilated. The most notable ones were those from Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s camp (MK Army), led by Balam Barugahara.

They were all over the place, interrupting the traffic flow on Lubiri Ring Road. At some point, they clogged the entrance to the palace, blocking VIP guests. It took Kabaka’s security team to create normalcy.

All photos by Eddie Ssejjoba

__________________________________

The gigantic cake to savour at the Kabaka’s birthday. Yummy! The guests couldn’t wait for a slice.

Kabaka’s guests were entertained by the Kiganda traditional dance. The smile from the lady in front says it all; a day full of making merry.

______________________

________________________

Balam and his MK team lived in the moment. They danced and cheered outside the palace. They celebrated Kabaka’s birthday in style.

