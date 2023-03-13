Monday, March 13, 2023
PICTORIAL: Indian community celebrates Holi Festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Simon Peter Tumwine

 The Indian community in Uganda on March 12 celebrated Holi Festival commonly known as the colour festival.

The colour festival is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism and its celebrated because of the eternal and divine love of the god, Radha and Krishna.

The Indian community in Kampala held their annual celebrations in Lugogo, Kampala shortly after the Sunday morning downpour.

Guest artistes entertaining the Indian community during the Holi event in Lugogo. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Bhanu Gupta, the chairperson of Rajasthani Association Uganda, said the Indian community celebrates the festival because of the love for Radha and Krishna.

Bhanu Gupta, the chairperson of Holi Festival Uganda, addressing the Indian committee in Lugogo. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Youths playing in muddy water during the colour festival in Lugogo on March 12 Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

He revealed that the festival is celebrated as a way of uniting all people as one, creating new friends, forgetting all grievances and forgiving all that wronged you among others.

Gupta noted that Indians have a belief that no matter the colour of their skin, the language they speak or the continent that they live on, they are all one family.

Holi Festival organising committee displaying a dummy cheque during the event. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

“Everybody is welcome to come and play with the colour and spread love to the community in the Holi festival,” Gupta said.

During the event, a number of Bollywood musicians performed at the event, children had a free ride on the camels, played in muddy water and also held minor dancing and singing performances.

Indian guest artistes performing during the Holi festival in Lugogo on March 12, 2023. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

