PICTORIAL: Geosteady hugs, dances with Prima at Munyonyo show

Tuesday, January 3, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Dickson Ndugwa

Dine with Geosteady kicked off as a fine dining experience with the celebrity singer and his fans. However, the fourth edition that was recently held at Cubana in Munyonyo was less about fine dining, and more about wild partying.

The dinner is meant to give the singer moments to discuss with his fans, fellow musicians and industry players.

Geosteady calls his fans to give him genuine criticism, so he can keep improving. However, the more than full house did not allow for that kind of camaraderie. It also did not help that the diner event kicked off late, with MC Roney opening the proceedings at 10:00pm. To beat time, he simply called Geosteady and his Blackman Band to the stage, to perform and not merely converse with fans. 

Geosteady with socialite Don Zella before performing at Cubana. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

In his performance, he gave it his whole, starting with the 2013 Viola that first endeared him to the public. He followed that with Tokendeeza, Same Way, Nemala and closed the show with African Baibe.

Now that he had all our attention, Geosteady reminded us of his on-and-off relationship with Prima. He walked to her table, held her hand and led her to the stage. There, they hugged and danced. They are probably still dancing at their home.

Prima (centre) and singer Spice Diana (left) enjoying Geosteady’s performance

Geosteady and Weasal performing for the audience

A fan giving Geosteady money

Blackman Band backing Geosteady

