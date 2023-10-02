PICTORIAL: Fally Ipupa’s mesmerising musical performance lights up Sheraton gardens

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Celebrated Congolese musician Fally Ipupa set the Sheraton Kampala Hotel Gardens ablaze with his performance on October 1.

The event drew a diverse crowd, with attendees flocking in from various corners of Kampala and even neighbouring countries like South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As the clock ticked towards 10:00pm, an electric atmosphere enveloped the venue.

The stage was characterised by colourful lights, and Fally’s live band tuned their instruments.

The synergy between production quality, sound engineering, and the energetic audience seemed flawless.

Amid a thunderous applause, Fally graced the stage at precisely 10:00pm. For the next two hours, he poured his heart and soul into his performance, accompanied by an ensemble of about 30 talented backup musicians and dancers.

Fally Ipupa treated his fans to a musical feast, serenading them with chart-toppers like Un coup, Maria PM, Aime-moi, You The Best, Likolo, Eloko Oyo, and Diamant.

Congolese musician Fally Ipupa entertaining guests at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on October 1, 2023. Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda

His performance transcended mere music, it became a captivating display of dance and rhythm that had the entire audience on their feet, dancing to the infectious beats.

Before Fally’s set at the Sheraton Gardens, attendees were treated to an evening of entertainment featuring performances by the Abeeka Band and DJ sets of Spinny, Fem Deejay, and Selector Jay. The event was hosted by media personality Deedan.

As the clock struck 12:05am, Fally bid a heartfelt farewell to the guests, leaving them yearning for more.

The event was proudly sponsored by New Vision.