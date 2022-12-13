Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle PICTORIAL: Designer exhibits street style
Lifestyle

PICTORIAL: Designer exhibits street style

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa

The first edition of the Street Fashion Show organised by Nunu Wards and Aruman Ismail Wards took place at Wonder World Amusement Park in Kansanga, Kampala on Friday, December 9, under the theme Every Day is Fashion.

The event started at 6:00pm with a live band as guests took seats.

The runway had road signs like traffic light signs, humps, symbolic of the street style by Woven Boy that was showcased. There was Islamic wear too.

Children were not left out.

The cloudy weather at 10pm did not dampen the event. 

The CEO, Julie Solberg Child Africa, said the Street Fashion Show is going to be annual.


You may also like

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I have been feeling weak and dizzy

Bodaboda riders flood Club Ambiance movie premiere

How celebs plan to celebrate Christmas

Day 6 of Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I have started loving babies

Day 5 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Binge eating has set in

Day 4 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Does folic acid affect one’s...

Day 3 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Does pregnancy cause an enlarged...

Miss Uganda pageant embraces reality TV format

The Troubled Soul: Robbed clean in red light district

Day 2 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I feel like eating a...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.