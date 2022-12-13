PICTORIAL: Designer exhibits street style

By Dickson Ndugwa

The first edition of the Street Fashion Show organised by Nunu Wards and Aruman Ismail Wards took place at Wonder World Amusement Park in Kansanga, Kampala on Friday, December 9, under the theme Every Day is Fashion.

The event started at 6:00pm with a live band as guests took seats.

The runway had road signs like traffic light signs, humps, symbolic of the street style by Woven Boy that was showcased. There was Islamic wear too.

Children were not left out.

The cloudy weather at 10pm did not dampen the event.

The CEO, Julie Solberg Child Africa, said the Street Fashion Show is going to be annual.