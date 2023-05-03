PICTORIAL: Dangerously short skirts spotted at Blankets and Wine

By Nicholas Oneal



Those who have attended the various Blankets and Wine editions know it’s not just about the performances; everyone comes dressed to the nines, in the latest designs.

In fact, if you want to get fashion ideas, just attend the event.

At the 29th edition at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on April 30, 2023, female revellers took fashion to another level with a showcase of short skirts commonly known as skater skirts.

There was no age limit as the matures and corporates out-competed the millennials with the latest fashion.

Before the event, alerts were issued on social media, warning revellers to carry along boots and umbrellas due to the changing weather.



OTHER DESIGNS