Thursday, May 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle PICTORIAL: Dangerously short skirts spotted at Blankets and Wine
Lifestyle

PICTORIAL: Dangerously short skirts spotted at Blankets and Wine

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Nicholas Oneal

Those who have attended the various Blankets and Wine editions know it’s not just about the performances; everyone comes dressed to the nines, in the latest designs.

In fact, if you want to get fashion ideas, just attend the event.

At the 29th edition at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on April 30, 2023, female revellers took fashion to another level with a showcase of short skirts commonly known as skater skirts.

There was no age limit as the matures and corporates out-competed the millennials with the latest fashion.

Before the event, alerts were issued on social media, warning revellers to carry along boots and umbrellas due to the changing weather.


OTHER DESIGNS

You may also like

Kenyan journalist Mwaura Wahiga joins Nancy Kacungira at BBC

Trending: Would you have beans on the first date?

Moviegoers throng ‘Crystal’ premiere

All set for Dora Naamala’s ‘Vibe ku Mmeeri’

Two filmmakers to represent Uganda in Ghana

Rolex endorsement on New York Times excites Ugandans

Pelé immortalised with a dictionary entry

Chameleone, Bebe Cool & Bobi Wine are diamonds – A Pass

How fitness instructors are breaking marriages

Ugandans panic as Twitter’s legacy blue ticks finally removed after Elon Musk...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.